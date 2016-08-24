advertisement
Morning intel: Tesla ups the ante with 100kWh battery, Facebook tests autoplay videos with sound

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• Tesla is releasing a 100kWh battery for the Model S and X, which will take the cars from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and 2.9 seconds, respectively.

• Facebook is reportedly testing autoplay videos that automatically play sound, including ads and Facebook Live streams. 

• Samsung Pay has reportedly processed 100 million transactions barely a year after launch, the company claims. 

BuzzFeed is splitting into two departmentsBuzzFeed News and BuzzFeed Entertainment Group—in an effort to double down on its video content. 

