Morning intel: Tesla ups the ante with 100kWh battery, Facebook tests autoplay videos with sound

• Tesla is releasing a 100kWh battery for the Model S and X, which will take the cars from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and 2.9 seconds , respectively.

• Facebook is reportedly testing autoplay videos that automatically play sound, including ads and Facebook Live streams.

• Samsung Pay has reportedly processed 100 million transactions barely a year after launch, the company claims.

• BuzzFeed is splitting into two departments—BuzzFeed News and BuzzFeed Entertainment Group—in an effort to double down on its video content.