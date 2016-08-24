Brunswick Park joins technical fabric workwear trend

Today, Boston-based clothing brand Brunswick Park launches. The company earned $80,000 in funding on Kickstarter to create a line of staple workwear clothing made of technical merino, which is designed to get you through a long day comfortably. The clothes are all anti-stink, moisture wicking, breathable, anti-wrinkle, and machine washable.

Founder Jessica Garbarino believes that the popularity of the athleisure trend points to consumers’ desire for clothes that transcend particular occasions. The brand’s collection opens with two pieces of apparel each for men and women, including a blazer and a more casual sweater.

Brunswick Park is along the same lines as Ministry of Supply, another Boston-based fashion company that makes men’s workwear using textile technology first developed for NASA.