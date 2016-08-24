Tim Cook unlocks $100 million in bonuses as he celebrates his 5-year anniversary as Apple CEO

Most five-year anniversary gifts are pretty lame—but not if you’re the CEO of the biggest tech company on the planet. Today marks five years to the day that Tim Cook became CEO of Apple, and because of meeting that milestone he has been awarded stock bonuses, which at AAPL’s current price are worth more than $106 million, reports MacRumors. The bonuses paid out today are tied to both Cook meeting the five-year mark and also Apple’s performance under his leadership during the time, which includes its total shareholder return relative to the S&P 500.