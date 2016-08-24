Google’s Daydream VR is launching soon

The search giant’s VR platform is expected to launch “in the coming weeks,” according to Bloomberg. Daydream was announced at Google I/O in May. It’s a VR platform baked into Android 7.0 that will work on most newer smartphones that run Android 7.0 and also supports Google Cardboard headsets. But instead of having a sole and heavy focus on games—at least at launch—Bloomberg says Daydream will also focus on original content, funding the production of 360-degree videos with hot YouTube stars and working with other content partners, such as the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Hulu, Netflix, HBO, IMAX, Ubisoft, and EA.