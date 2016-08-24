advertisement
Google’s Daydream VR is launching soon

By Michael Grothaus

The search giant’s VR platform is expected to launch “in the coming weeks,” according to Bloomberg. Daydream was announced at Google I/O in May. It’s a VR platform baked into Android 7.0 that will work on most newer smartphones that run Android 7.0 and also supports Google Cardboard headsets. But instead of having a sole and heavy focus on games—at least at launch—Bloomberg says Daydream will also focus on original content, funding the production of 360-degree videos with hot YouTube stars and working with other content partners, such as the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Hulu, Netflix, HBO, IMAX, Ubisoft, and EA.

