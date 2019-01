The people at PhoneBuff did a head-to-head drop test comparing the iPhone 6s and the Note 7, which uses the new Gorilla Glass 5 from Corning. The Note 7 prevailed easily, sustaining most of its damage on the edges and corners. But the damage didn’t seem to extend into long cracks covering the screen, as it did on the iPhone 6, which likely uses Gorilla Glass 4.