Is this Samsung’s entrant into the home personal assistant wars?

The “Scoop” showed up in regulatory documents filed by Samsung to the FCC recently, and the small device appears to have some of the hallmarks of being a home personal assistant like Amazon’s Echo. The photos submitted with the regulatory documents clearly show a microphone port at the side of the Scoop. In fact, the Scoop looks a lot like Amazon’s Dot, which uses Alexa as its brain (like the Echo) and connects via cable or Bluetooth to whatever sound system is already in the home. The Scoop appears to have a small speaker inside, probably for streaming sound from a phone or other mobile device, but also has an audio port at the side.

Samsung has said nothing in the past about releasing a freestanding home assistant device. Google announced its entry into the category earlier this year with its as-yet-to-be-seen Google Home .