Too brie to fail: why the U.S. government is buying 11 million pounds of cheese

Difficult as it is to imagine, there is apparently too much cheese right now. In fact, the surplus is the highest it’s been in 30 years. That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture is stepping in: The agency said Tuesday it will purchase about $20 million worth of cheese to alleviate the burden for private dairy producers, while at the same time help out food banks and pantries.
Federal law allows the USDA to dip into fiscal-year funds to purchase surplus food and use it to assist families in need. The national marketplace for cheese has “stalled,” the agency said, with dairy producers seeing revenues fall 35% over the last two years.