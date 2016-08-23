Samsung Pay is one year old, company says it’s done 100 million transactions

Samsung Pay arrived on the scene about a year after Apple Pay, but may be growing faster. It’s now in seven countries and Samsung says its device users have now done around a hundred million transactions using the service. Samsung Pay differs from Apple Pay and Android Pay in that it can use either a Near Field Communication (NFC) radio or a standard stripe reader technology to communicate the transaction with the terminal.
Samsung Pay is supported on premium devices like the Galaxy Note7, Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, S6 edge+, and Note5, as well as on mid-range devices like the Galaxy A5, A7 and A9.