The Honest Co. launches a haircare line

The Honest Co., cofounded by Jessica Alba in 2012, is entering the haircare market with a new line of shampoos, conditioners, and hair sprays.

The move comes after a series of scandals. Earlier this year, Honest’s detergent was found to contain sodium lauryl sulfate, despite the fact that the packaging claimed not to include this ingredient. And last year, it was caught in a mess as many customers complained that the company’s sunscreen was ineffective.

But despite these challenges, Honest is pushing through, expanding its footprint in the beauty market. Last September, the company launched Honest Beauty, which makes a suite of natural beauty products.