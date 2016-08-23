Refinery29 gets political with Hillary Clinton’s essay

Clinton describes what she’s observed as she’s traveled the country and met with American women. It’s clear she’s making a concerted pitch to young female voters, though if the polls are to be trusted, they’re already voting for her anyway.

Here’s her kicker:

So, I want you to know that I see you.

I see you making the drive to a clinic 200 miles away.

I see you dropping your daughter off at daycare so you can make it to class on time.

I see you making the case to your boss for a long-overdue raise, even though you may worry about speaking up for what you deserve.

I see the difference you’re making in the world, in your own lives, and in the lives of the people you love.

And if I have the opportunity, I’ll do whatever I can to make things a little easier for you.

Just because you can and do wage these fights doesn’t mean you should have to.