Refinery29 gets political with Hillary Clinton’s essay

Refinery29, the digital media outlet aimed at young women, is showing exactly how diverse its coverage can be. On its home page, you can find a story about how to part your hair, a new cocktail trend involving frozen rosé, and an essay by Hillary Clinton.
Clinton describes what she’s observed as she’s traveled the country and met with American women. It’s clear she’s making a concerted pitch to young female voters, though if the polls are to be trusted, they’re already voting for her anyway.
Here’s her kicker:
So, I want you to know that I see you.
I see you making the drive to a clinic 200 miles away.
I see you dropping your daughter off at daycare so you can make it to class on time.
I see you making the case to your boss for a long-overdue raise, even though you may worry about speaking up for what you deserve.
I see the difference you’re making in the world, in your own lives, and in the lives of the people you love.
And if I have the opportunity, I’ll do whatever I can to make things a little easier for you.
Just because you can and do wage these fights doesn’t mean you should have to.