Tesla’s new supercharged 100kWh battery satisfies need for speed

By Nikita Richardson1 minute Read

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company, known for its electric cars and batteries, would be making a new product announcement in news that sent Telsa’s stock surging.

After a 30-minute embargo to allow select journalists to ask questions, Tesla and Musk announced a new 100kWh battery for its Model S and X cars that will allow them to go from 0 to 60 miles-per-hour in 2.5 seconds and 2.9 seconds, respectively.  The new battery will also increase the mileage for both cars, from 294 to 315 for the Model S and from 250 to 289 for the Model X. The battery will only be available for Tesla cars with Ludicrous Mode. 

And, of course, the upgrade will come at a price. Model S cars with Ludicrous Mode and the new 100kWh battery will set buyers back $134,500, while a Model X of the same caliber will cost $135,000. According to Tesla, introducing cars in this price range will further development of its flagship Model 3 cars. 

