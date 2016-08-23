Tesla’s new supercharged 100kWh battery satisfies need for speed

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company, known for its electric cars and batteries, would be making a new product announcement in news that sent Telsa’s stock surging.

After a 30-minute embargo to allow select journalists to ask questions, Tesla and Musk announced a new 100kWh battery for its Model S and X cars that will allow them to go from 0 to 60 miles-per-hour in 2.5 seconds and 2.9 seconds, respectively. The new battery will also increase the mileage for both cars, from 294 to 315 for the Model S and from 250 to 289 for the Model X. The battery will only be available for Tesla cars with Ludicrous Mode.

And, of course, the upgrade will come at a price. Model S cars with Ludicrous Mode and the new 100kWh battery will set buyers back $134,500, while a Model X of the same caliber will cost $135,000. According to Tesla, introducing cars in this price range will further development of its flagship Model 3 cars.