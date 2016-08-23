Russian hackers target New York Times journalists, report says

Hackers linked to Russian intelligence have carried out digital attacks on reporters from the New York Times and other news organizations as part of the series of cyberattacks that also targeted Democratic Party officials, CNN reports .

The CNN report cited unnamed U.S. officials, saying the Times and the Federal Bureau of Investigation both declined to comment on the alleged hack.

Russian state-sponsored hackers are also believed to be behind recent digital attacks on the World Anti-Doping Agency, perhaps in retaliation to the agency having banned Russian athletes from the Olympic Games over ties to drug use, security firm ThreatConnect said last week.