This year’s Advertising Week is going all in on strong women

By Eric Alt1 minute Read

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Arianna Huffington headline a list that includes Katie Couric, Facebook exec Carolyn Everson, AT&T global marketing officer Lori Lee, Deutsch president Kim Getty, Bethenny Frankel, Rachael Ray, Meg Ryan, and more…

