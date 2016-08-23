Pinterest has acquired Instapaper

Best known for visual bookmarking, Pinterest organizes content in collections of thumbnail images. But it hopes that its newly announced acquisition of Instapaper, an app that allows users to “save now, read later,” will help it “accelerate discovering and saving articles on Pinterest,” the company explained in a press release.

Instapaper will continue to operate after the acquisition, which includes two out of three members of the company’s team and its technology. The two employees will work on both Instapaper and Pinterest products. Pinterest did not disclose the terms of the deal.