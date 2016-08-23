Spotify’s label talks spell out a looming threat: Apple Music

Spotify ‘s contracts with all three major labels are up for renewal, according to Music Business Worldwide . And while this doesn’t mean the streaming leader’s catalog is at risk of disappearing, the discussions now taking place spell out a new threat to Spotify: Apple .

As Spotify heads toward an IPO, the Swedish company is hoping to reel in its costs, namely the 55% of revenue it reportedly pays out to labels in music licensing fees. But in response to Spotify’s efforts to lower that number, the labels are said to be pointing to a new industry example: The more generous 58% reportedly paid out by Apple for its 14-month-old music subscription service.

Even though Spotify has vastly more users, Apple Music comes to the table with an advantage: piles of money from its enormous and profitable parent company. For Spotify, which currently loses money, Apple’s ability to flex its financial muscles—allowing it to pay out a higher percentage of revenue and score exclusives from big names like Drake and Frank Ocean—may prove the most potent competitive threat the company has faced yet.