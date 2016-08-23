Elon Musk just tweeted that Tesla is announcing a new product today 

And the speculation is fast and furious. Elon Musk just tweeted that Tesla will announce a new product today at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST. Many expect it to be Autopilot 2.0, an upgraded version of the feature which includes automatic braking, lane switching, and blind spot warnings. Or it could be a new 100kWh battery for the Model S and Model X vehicles. Either way, we’ll be watching.