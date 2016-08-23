Bargain sale: Bed Bath & Beyond bought One Kings Lane for about 3% of its peak valuation

In another sign of challenges faces the e-commerce sector, One Kings Lane, once worth $900 million, was snapped up by Bed Bath & Beyond in June for “less than $30 million,” reports Recode‘s Jason Del Rey. When the sale happened, the terms of the purchase price weren’t disclosed. One Kings Lane, launched by Ali Pincus and Susan Feldman in 2009, was known for its flash sales at discounted prices.