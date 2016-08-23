Sean Parker offered to pay Ian McKellen $1.5 million to dress as Gandalf at his wedding

The Napster founder made the offer in 2013 when he married his longtime partner, the Daily Mail reports . Not only did Parker want McKellen to appear as Gandalf at his wedding, he wanted McKellen—as Gandalf—to officiate it . As McKellen told the Mail :

‘I was offered one-and- a-half million dollars to marry a very famous couple in California, which I would perhaps have considered doing but I had to go dressed as Gandalf. ‘So I said, “I am sorry, Gandalf doesn’t do weddings.”‘

Parker reportedly spent $9.8 million on his Tolkien-themed wedding in 2013. When the offer came to McKellen he did not know who it was from, but the Daily Mail says it later confirmed it was from Parker.

[Image: New Line Cinema]