The world’s richest man is richer than ever. Bill Gate’s latest net worth is a staggering $90 billion, reports Bloomberg. That’s equal to 0.5% of U.S. GDP and $13.5 billion more than the next richest person—Spanish retail mogul Amancio Ortega. The most recent surge in Gates’s net worth is due to gains in his holdings in Canadian National Railway Company and Ecolab Inc.