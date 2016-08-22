Android Nougat’s launch today is another reminder of Android’s fragmentation problem

The official release today of Google’s latest version of Android, 7.0 (aka Nougat), is a bit of a non-event because only a few people using premium smartphones like Google’s own Nexus phones will be able to install the over-the-air update.

As of August 1, only about 15% of Android devices were using the previous version of the OS, Marshmallow, according to the Android Developers Dashboard. Far more phones are running older versions of the OS. More than 16% of devices in the wild are still running Android 4.

Google said in a blog post today it’s moving to a regular schedule of OS updates, and that the first such “maintenance update” is coming this fall.