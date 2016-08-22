advertisement
Android Nougat’s launch today is another reminder of Android’s fragmentation problem

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The official release today of Google’s latest version of Android, 7.0 (aka Nougat), is a bit of a non-event because only a few people using premium smartphones like Google’s own Nexus phones will be able to install the over-the-air update. 

As of August 1, only about 15% of Android devices were using the previous version of the OS, Marshmallow, according to the Android Developers Dashboard. Far more phones are running older versions of the OS. More than 16% of devices in the wild are still running Android 4. 

Google said in a blog post today it’s moving to a regular schedule of OS updates, and that the first such “maintenance update” is coming this fall.

