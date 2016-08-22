Report: Amazon is planning a $5 per month music service just for Echo owners

It’s becoming more and more clear that Amazon wants to provide the operating system we use for both our online and offline lives all day, every day. To whit:

A new Recode report says the company is now preparing two new music streaming services to compete with the likes of Apple Music and Spotify. The first will cost half the normal $10-a-month going rate for streaming services, and would be exclusive to people who have an Amazon Echo personal assistant/streaming device in their home.

Amazon also wants to launch a more traditional $10-per-month music service that would work just like Apple Music and Spotify. Amazon wants to launch both services in September, the Recode report says, and is currently in negotiations with record labels on details of the Echo-only service. The sticking point is whether to charge $4 a month or $5 a month, Recode‘s sources say.