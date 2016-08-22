This Formula One-style race car is driven (fast) by robots

A race car driven by an AI system has been burning rubber on tracks in England this summer. And today, we get to see what that custom prototype, made by the UK company Roborace, actually looks like.

The sleek, sexy, high-design DevBot does have a slot for a human driver, who may sit in during testing. But the actual car that will race will not. Pitting teams’ abilities to program a faster vehicle, Roborace’s cars will start competing for real later this year as the opening act at Formula E—all electric cars—races around the world.