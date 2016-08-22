Samsung’s Note 7 taking hits in performance tests in the first week after release

The new Galaxy Note 7 is a handsome devil, but it might not be all-that- and-a-bag-of-chips under the hood. Days after the U.S. release of the new phone, the results of independent performance tests are starting to come in…

The guys at PhoneBuff did a head-to-head comparison of the new Note and the iPhone 6s. The test compared the time it took each device to launch and run 15 common graphics processing, gaming, and entertainment streaming apps one by one, then re-opening them from the background. The iPhone 6s blew the doors off the Note 7, completing the test in 1:51. The Note completed the test in 2:49.

The folks at XDA ran their own tests and found similar lackluster results from the Note 7 (actually, they called them “embarrassing”). XDA believes Samsung’s Sense UX—and the excess of bloatware on the new Note—may be dragging down the performance of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip. Samsung didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the tests.