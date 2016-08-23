Warby Parker launches its first video game 

Warby Parker, known for its low-cost eyeglasses, has partnered with video game arts and culture company Kill Screen on a new limited-edition pair of glasses and a video game to accompany them.

The glasses are essentially Warby Parker’s Burke frames but in a new hue, Glacier Grey. The frames are made out of premium cellulose acetate and have anti-scratch and anti-reflective coatings. Inside, they’re embossed with the Kill Screen logo. The glasses also ship with a custom lens pouch.

The game is something unique for Warby Parker. Made with the help of Highline Games, Warby Parker and Kill Screen co-designed the physics-based matching game. It works sort of like Candy Crush and other matching games, having you click on colored balls on a plate that match each other to remove them.

It’s simple, but addicting. If you’re ready to lose a few hours of work today, you can play it now here.