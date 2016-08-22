More layoffs at Time Inc.

Sports Illustrated appears to be among the titles hit by a new round of layoffs at Time Inc. , this one affecting editorial staffers. Politico reported earlier today that about two dozen cuts are coming across multiple titles at the magazine giant, adding to the 100-plus sales and marketing employees whose layoffs were reported earlier in the month. Deadspin followed up this afternoon with a report that “a number of staffers” have been let go from Time-owned S.I.

Time Inc. is in the middle of a major organizational restructuring that was announced in July. A spokeswoman declined to share specifics about the layoffs but told Fast Company the changes are part of the “ongoing realignment.”

“Our goal is to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible across our editorial operations while optimizing areas for growth across the company,” she said.