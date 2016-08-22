The same lawyer who bankrupted Gawker is now helping Melania Trump sue the Daily Mail

Charles Harder, a Los Angeles-based lawyer, is representing Melania Trump in a new defamation lawsuit against the Daily Mail, reports Politico . The suit goes after the site for a racy article it wrote about Donald Trump’s wife, which didn’t portray her in the most tasteful light.

But the suit isn’t what’s so interesting—it’s Trump’s choice of lawyers. Harder is the same lawyer who represented Hulk Hogan against Gawker, ultimately bankrupting the site. He also represented another person named Edward Ivari, who sent Gawker a cease and desist based on a post it wrote some months ago.

This could mean many things: One, Harder is the go-to lawyer for handicapping media publications. Or two, perhaps Peter Thiel doesn’t like the Daily Mail either. Who knows!