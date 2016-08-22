Most dog owners take more pictures of their pet than their spouse

Rover.com, a platform that connects pet sitters and dog walkers with owners, released a report today about the state of dog ownership in the U.S. The study was conducted by Wakefield Research and surveyed 1,000 adult dog owners.

Among some of the most interesting statistics are the following:

· 65% of U.S. dog owners take more pictures of their dog than of their significant other or friends

· 46% of dog owners are more likely to complain to their dog than a friend

· 65% of dog owners got their most recent dog for companionship

· 51% of dog owners believe it’s harder to find the perfect dog walker than it is to find the perfect spouse