Rover.com now tracks if your dog walker actually walked your dog

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Did your dog walker show up? Did he or she actually take Buddy the dog for a proper walk? Until now, there wasn’t a good way to tell. 

Rover.com, a platform that connects pet sitters and dog walkers with owners, just launched a new service that lets you see what happened to your pet while you were out. The new “Rover Card” feature provides details like a GPS map of the dog’s walk, a personal message from the sitter, photos of the dog while in their care, and notes of any bathroom breaks along the way. 

