Rover.com now tracks if your dog walker actually walked your dog

Did your dog walker show up? Did he or she actually take Buddy the dog for a proper walk? Until now, there wasn’t a good way to tell.

Rover.com, a platform that connects pet sitters and dog walkers with owners, just launched a new service that lets you see what happened to your pet while you were out. The new “Rover Card” feature provides details like a GPS map of the dog’s walk, a personal message from the sitter, photos of the dog while in their care, and notes of any bathroom breaks along the way.