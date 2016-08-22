Facebook Live is becoming a cable network

The ball’s in your court, Periscope .

Today, Facebook upped the ante on live-streaming by unveiling a dual-broadcast feature.

What does that mean? It means two people can stream live at the same time, for news-style conversations or interviews.

ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis introduced the feature by live-streaming alongside Kevin O’Leary.

This is a big deal, as it means live-streams can now incorporate what’s happening in multiple locations—something that could be very useful in any number of situations: disasters, conventions, parades, and so on.

What do you say about that, Periscope?