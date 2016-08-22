Oh yay, more Hillary Clinton emails

It looks like Hillary Clinton’s email party will be going strong all the way to November. The FBI has uncovered 14,900 more undisclosed emails and documents from Clinton’s time as Secretary of State and will begin releasing them very soon, The Washington Post reported today.
Back in December 2014, Clinton’s attorneys turned over 30,000 “relevant” emails from her private server to the Justice Department. The additional emails were uncovered as part of the FBI’s investigation but not previously disclosed.