Who’s Driving app helps parents coordinate carpools

“It’s not a complex problem, but done well it could make it a much easier process,” says Who’s Driving cofounder Mark Wilkie, who is also the former CTO of BuzzFeed. The Who’s Driving app simplifies carpools by allowing parents to make groups of trusted drivers that together coordinate transportation, for instance, to and from soccer practice.

Wilkie says most ride-sharing apps won’t work for kids (“It’s like, ‘I’m going to find some stranger to drive my kid to soccer.’ Most parents aren’t going to do that”), though Who’s Driving might work for adults. The free app does not currently have a business model, though Wilke cites the usual suspects—advertising and premium features—as possibilities.