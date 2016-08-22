Topshop will soon integrate electronic circuits into garments

At the start of the summer, clothing brand Topshop launched a contest called Top Pitch. Startups were invited to develop ideas for wearable technology and finalists would have the chance to spend the summer in London with Topshop mentors.

Topshop has just announced the winner: a company founded by Madison Maxey called The Crated, which aims to integrate electronic circuits into textiles. One of the startup’s biggest innovations is a heated garment prototype. Topshop will be working with The Crated to bring this technology into clothes in upcoming collections.

Imagine the possibilities! Coats that are less bulky but still toasty! Cardigans that are extra cozy! T-shirts with a built-in heating pad for back pain!

[Image via The Crated]