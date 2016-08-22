Morning intel: Apple’s health team acquires Gliimpse, Samsung to launch used phone program

• Apple ‘s health division just made its first known purchase , acquiring Gliimpse —a platform for users to manage and share their medical information.

• Samsung is reportedly working on a refurbished phone program, set to launch next year, according to Reuters.

• A New York Times report published this weekend found that U.S. real estate companies owned by Donald Trump have at least $650 million in debt. This is double the amount Trump stated in public filings as part of his bid for the presidency.

• Mark Zuckerberg is making good on the promise he made when starting the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: An SEC filing discloses that Zuckerberg sold $95 million in Facebook stock during August—more than 760,000 shares.

• On Friday, the New York Times revealed that Lyft has been in talks with a number of high-profile potential buyers—General Motors, Apple, Google, Amazon, Uber, and Didi Chuxing—none of whom have agreed to acquire the company.