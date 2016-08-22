advertisement
Morning intel: Apple’s health team acquires Gliimpse, Samsung to launch used phone program

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Apple‘s health division just made its first known purchase, acquiring Gliimpse—a platform for users to manage and share their medical information.

Samsung is reportedly working on a refurbished phone program, set to launch next year, according to Reuters

• A New York Times report published this weekend found that U.S. real estate companies owned by Donald Trump have at least $650 million in debt. This is double the amount Trump stated in public filings as part of his bid for the presidency. 

Mark Zuckerberg is making good on the promise he made when starting the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: An SEC filing discloses that Zuckerberg sold $95 million in Facebook stock during August—more than 760,000 shares.

• On Friday, the New York Times revealed that Lyft has been in talks with a number of high-profile potential buyersGeneral Motors, Apple, Google, Amazon, Uber, and Didi Chuxing—none of whom have agreed to acquire the company. 

