Exclusive: Apple’s health team makes its first known startup acquisition

Apple has acquired a patient health startup called Gliimpse, Fast Company has learned.
Gliimpse is a secure platform for consumers to manage and share their medical information in one place. That’s in line with Apple’s mission of amalgamating its users’ health data to share it with caregivers or participate in research.
The company confirmed the purchase, adding “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”
It remains to be seen whether the product will remain in its current form.