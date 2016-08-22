advertisement
Ever dream of being a star? You have 4 days left to apply for Apple’s show

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company is still casting for its unscripted Planet of the Apps series about iOS developers, according to an ad in Backstage. Talent can be of any ethnicity, but they must be over 18 years old. Oh, and it’s unpaid—just like most acting jobs. On the flip side, those selected will see their apps get a featured placement in the App Store at the end of the series. Casting calls are ongoing until August 26.

