Britain’s new PM accused of “watering down” the government’s obesity plan 

Some of the largest health organizations in the U.K. have criticized Prime Minister Theresa May for failing to restrict junk food advertising as part of her plan to tackle obesity.
May’s plan relies on voluntary action by the food and beverage industries, rather than increased regulation. Cancer Research UK’s chief executive Harpal Kumar writes in the Guardian that May gave in to industry lobbying, rather than fighting for the poor and socially disadvantaged:
“Obesity has a disproportionate impact on the poorest in our society . . . The new government faced its first test of this pledge with a chance to address inequality and to protect the next generation from diseases like cancer. This plan fails that test.”