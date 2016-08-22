advertisement
This is why Silicon Valley has given so little money to Donald Trump

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Though many in Silicon Valley lean Democratic, there are plenty of wealthy tech execs who have libertarian values and agree with the Republican’s anti-regulatory message, says the Wall Street Journal. Despite that, however, Donald Trump is having problems raising cash from the Valley. Here’s five reasons why, reports the WSJ:

1) He hasn’t reached out to discuss policy.

2) He hasn’t developed a tech/innovation platform.

3) He’s attacked tech giants like Apple.

4) His get-tough policies on immigration and trade conflict with the industry.

5) He’s culturally out of step with his offensive comments—even Peter Thiel hasn’t actually donated money to him.

