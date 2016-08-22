This single tweet explains how the NSA hack has vindicated Apple’s fight with the FBI

After hackers allegedly stole “the most powerful espionage tools” created by the National Security Agency’s elite group of hackers ( via the Washington Post ), it has become clear to some that Apple’s reasoning for failing to help create tools for the FBI to unlock the San Bernardino killer’s iPhone earlier this year has been vindicated.

Apple: If we’re forced to build a tool to hack iPhones, someone will steal it.

FBI: Nonsense.

Russia: We just published NSA’s hacking tools — Christopher Soghoian (@csoghoian) August 17, 2016

Back in February, Apple posted an open letter in which it explained: “In the wrong hands, this software—which does not exist today—would have the potential to unlock any iPhone in someone’s physical possession.”

It now looks like the security tools used by one of the most powerful government agencies have indeed fallen into the wrong hands—as Apple feared could happen.