Samsung will close its Milk Music streaming service

If you’re asking yourself what Milk Music is, you’re not alone. Samsung bought the Milk Music service in 2014 to be offered exclusively on its own devices. However, since then the music streaming industry has seen increased competition with big players including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Tidal owning the market. That’s why it’s no surprise Samsung will be “sun setting” Milk Music in the United States on September 22, 2016, as the company announced in a blog post: