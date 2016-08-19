CNN: FBI, DOJ are investigating Paul Manafort’s firm in Ukraine probe

Only hours ago news dropped that Paul Manafort resigned as Donald Trump’s campaign manager, and now CNN reports that the Justice Department and the FBI are eyeing Manafort’s firm as part of a wider investigation into the possibility that U.S. firms aided corrupt Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. It’s known that Manafort’s firm did lobbying and PR work for Yanukovych, but the probe marks the first formal investigation into the propriety of that relationship.

Yanukovych and members of his party were ousted from power after a public uprising in 2014.

The probe is also looking at Yanukovych’s dealings with the Podesta Group—the lobby firm run by Tony Podesta, brother of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.