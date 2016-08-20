A glimpse of the next chapter in the American Apparel saga?

This week, the Business of Fashion reported a rumor that the company has hired an investment bank to discuss a possible sale. When the publication reached out to Dov Charney, who founded the company in 1989 but was ousted from his role as CEO in December 2014, he said that he would consider buying his former company if the price was right. In January, he unsuccessfully tried to purchase American Apparel for $300 million with the help of investors.

Charney was kicked out of the company by the board for a litany of alleged reasons, including misusing funds and allowing the publication of naked photos of former employees who had sued him for sexual harassment. He was replaced by fashion industry veteran Paula Schneider.

Our Anjali Mullany recently interviewed Schneider for an in-depth feature and described her plans to breathe new life into the brand. Here’s an excerpt about how her team is reimagining the company’s imagery.