Trump’s “America First” mobile app offers badges and “many more features” coming soon

You can be a “Patriot,” you can jump on board the “TrumpTrain,” you can be “Big League,” and you can even find out how much time is left until “We Defeat Crooked Hillary.”

Coming on the heels of Hillary Clinton’s mobile app, Donald Trump has released his own: “America First” is a tool for iOS and Android that lets fans of the Republican presidential nominee try to earn points by “taking action to unlock special activist badges and win prizes.”

The app offers Trump videos, the ability to check in at rallies, and a leaderboard.

And much like Trump’s frequent promises to reveal many more policy positions at some undetermined point in the future, the app’s iTunes page similarly commits to rolling out “many more features” in the weeks ahead.

Election Day is November 8.