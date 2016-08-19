Vintage Apple-1 “Celebration” computer could bring $1M at auction

It’s billed as “the most unique, and quite possibly the first, Apple-1 ever created.” The “Celebration” Apple-1 was built by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs in Jobs’s parents’ house on Crist Drive in Los Altos, California in 1976. It’s now selling at auction at Charitybuzz.com. The bidding has already reached $270,000 (after a total of three bids) with more than a week left in the auction. The proceeds will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Arizona.