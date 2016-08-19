NASA on National Aviation Day: Don’t forget how we made planes safer

Glass cockpits. Winglets. Chevron nozzles on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner engines.

These are some of the innovations that NASA has contributed to aviation and that it is touting today as part of National Aviation Day.

So while you probably think of Space Shuttles and the International Space Station–which most of us never got to experience–when you think of NASA, the space agency doesn’t want you to forget its impact on the airplanes we fly on every day.