Only 11% of Trump supporters are “highly confident” that votes will be accurately counted

For weeks, Donald Trump supporters have expressed increasing levels of distrust about the voting process—and new poll numbers show the extent of those doubts. Only 11% of his supporters are “highly confident” that votes across the country will be counted accurately in the general election, per a new survey by Pew Research Center. Hillary Clinton’s supporters aren’t that much more confident—only about half of them (49%) are highly confident votes will be counted accurately.

