Depending on your politics, Aetna is a victim or a villain 

Health insurance giant Aetna said earlier this week that it would pull back from the Obamacare exchanges, citing financial losses. That generated a firestorm of criticism of the Affordable Care Act from conservative leaders, including Ted Cruz.

But a report in Huffington Post suggests that a key trigger may have been the Department of Justice’s decision to block Aetna’s potentially lucrative merger with Humana. That report included a letter from Aetna’s CEO to the DOJ with a thinly veiled threat: “[I]f the deal were challenged and/or blocked we would need to take immediate actions to mitigate public exchange and ACA small group losses.”

On social media, many are debating the following: Is Aetna’s decision to cut its support for Obamacare evidence that the exchanges are failing? Or did Aetna’s executive team use its participation as leverage to ensure its merger would be approved? The answer depends on your politics.

