VR Prime: Amazon staffs up to create mixed reality originals

Jeff Bezos ‘s company has already become known for creating quality original content, shows like The Man in the High Castle , Mozart in the Jungle , Bosch , and others.

But those are just normal shows, the kind we’ve been watching for decades. Boring!

Well, worry no more. Amazon is looking to hire a “Virtual reality experience development executive,” fancy words to describe a producer of “mixed reality” original content for Amazon Video. Among the qualifications for the gig is “extensive knowledge of current virtual reality and mixed reality technology” and experience with VR content production.

The job posting was first spotted by Variety.