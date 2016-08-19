Inside the weird world of Rotherberg Ventures

The article is full of details about company founder Mike Rothenberg, who it describes as a big-spending, Gatsby-like character. My favorite tidbit:

They also say Rothenberg began to spend an inordinate amount of time managing his reputation, as questions began to surface around how he afforded it all. When Bloomberg last year questioned the firm’s ability to finance itself, Rothenberg sent two employees to SFO, purchasing them airline tickets so they could head to airport newsstands and buy copies of the issue in hopes that it wouldn’t be as widely read.