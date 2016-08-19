This intense ad blocker is gaining global traction

Most ad blockers work on individual phones. Shine, a mobile ad blocker, works at the network level, which means that it blocks ads across browser and apps for all of a partner network’s subscribers.

It just signed a deal with South African telecom Econet Wireless to block ads on its 40 million subscribers’ phones and also has partnerships with Caribbean carrier Digicel and another with European Three Group.

Unsurprisingly, people with businesses that depend on ads don’t think this is awesome. Shine’s CMO has been called the “most hated man in publishing.”