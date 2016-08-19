advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ryan Lochte’s apology “for not being more careful” slammed on Twitter

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte, who has been vilified for making up a story about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rio, issued an apology on Friday morning, in which he expressed regret for “not being more careful and candid in how I described the events.” But he is being slammed on Twitter for not admitting to lying about the incident.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life