Ryan Lochte’s apology “for not being more careful” slammed on Twitter

U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte, who has been vilified for making up a story about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rio, issued an apology on Friday morning, in which he expressed regret for “not being more careful and candid in how I described the events.” But he is being slammed on Twitter for not admitting to lying about the incident.
https://t.co/n82dZH2gfl pic.twitter.com/rGp1nmA94G
— Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) August 19, 2016
Lochte should’ve waited a week to draft apology, because "it’s traumatic to be out late w/friends in a foreign country" just doesn’t work.
— Tara McDonald (@TaraJMac) August 19, 2016
Ryan Lochte’s apology is the least apologetic apology since… ?
— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) August 19, 2016